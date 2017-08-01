Commercial Drone Professional expands to the Middle East

ITP Media Group’s online news site for all things related to unmanned aerial vehicles, Commercial Drone Professional, has arrived in the Middle East.

A sister publication to Oil & Gas Middle East, CDP is the daily-updated website for the fast-growing market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used in a commercial environment. UAVs are being increasingly used in remote oil and gas sites, like deep offshore rigs, to automate inspection and to aid in training, among other roles.

For example, in November 2019, ADNOC announced a partnership with TOTAL to use its drone technology in the search for oil and gas resources.

The news outlet was created to provide breaking news and in-depth analysis of the trends and developments shaping this vibrant sector, and CDP is the region’s only dedicated information source for professionals operating in the commercial drone industry.

Through its popular daily news alert service, CDP reaches thousands of industry professionals working throughout the commercial drone market place and helps to connect manufacturers, suppliers, insurance firms, software providers, buyers and operators.

With the level of investment being poured into commercial drones in the Gulf region, much of the future of the UAV industry lies in the Middle East and India. Increasingly, businesses and governments in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are looking to work with the leading innovators in the US, Asia and Europe.

CDP will aim to connect markets from around the world and will be ramping up events and multimedia initiatives to facilitate business between companies on different continents.

For editorial enquiries, please contact joe.peskett@itp.com / +971 4 444 3305.