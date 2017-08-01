Saudi Aramco, Stratus and AVEVA to discuss edge computing in oil and gas digital transformation

This year has intensified the spotlight on digitalisation for oil and gas. Companies with robust digital infrastructure and capabilities were better positioned to adapt to the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic brought to the industry, but questions linger for firms still aiming to digitalise.

While many have the intention and motivation to transform, they don't always have the expertise or foundation to build up digital solutions which will actually optimise performance and increase reliability. Trying to build a comprehensive digital strategy on legacy IT infrastructure creates unnecessary roadblocks on the path to Industry 4.0.

That is why we are gathering experts in edge computing on 23 November to discuss how it can lay the foundation for a thorough and robust digital strategy, and can allow oil and gas companies to reap the benefits of digital transformation while avoiding its major pitfalls.

Speakers from Stratus, AVEVA, and Saudi Aramco will tackle this topic from all sides, providing insight on the actual technologies, their potential, and how they are used by operators.

The speakers:

Amit Kar, Director of Global Pursuits, AVEVA

Greg Hookings, Head of Business Development, Digitalisation, Stratus

Khalid Alghamdi, Head of Digital Strategy & Growth, Saudi Aramco

