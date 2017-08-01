KOTC: All company's fleet conform to latest international maritime laws

Kuwait Oil Transportation Company (KOTC) revealed that its entire fleet conformed to international maritime laws, state news agency KUNA reported.

The director of KOTC's fleet projects group, Yousef Al-Saqr, confirmed that the company's fleet carriers conformed to the laws of the International Maritime Organisation and the Flag State, which include regulations ensuring that marine fuels were more sustainable.

Al-Saqr added that the carriers have been operating safely "around the clock" in different regions and international ports, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.