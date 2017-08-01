Last chance to register for webinar: Saudi Aramco, AVEVA and Stratus to discuss digital transformation tomorrow

Published: 22 November 2020 - 12:45 p.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Join us tomorrow at 2PM GST as we discuss edge computing in the oil and gas industry's digital transformation plans in an exclusive panel discussion with Khalid Alghamdi, head of digital strategy and growth at Saudi Aramco; Greg Hookings, head of business development, digitalisation at edge computing expert Stratus; and Amit Kar, director of global pursuits at industrial software giant AVEVA.

With more people working from home, tighter crews onsite, and executives pushing for more efficiency, operators are increasing their digital capabilities, hoping to boost their operations and survive through the market crisis. But applying digital technologies does not matter unless you have a thorough digital growth strategy, and the right foundation to accelerate their impact.

In this webinar, our panellists will discuss the importance of edge computing in maximising the return on investment for digital solutions, and will explore the solutions which have created an actual impact for companies like Saudi Aramco.

With the coronavirus pandemic as our backdrop, there has never been a more important time to create a smarter workplace with optimised operations. Register now and participate tomorrow to learn more.

