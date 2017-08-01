PDO completes third phase of digital transformation strategy

Hexagon’s PPM division today announced that Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), the largest oil and gas exploration and production company in the Sultanate of Oman, has completed phase three of its Information Management digital transformation journey with Hexagon. This stage of the project included implementing Hexagon’s Digital Twin technology and SmartPlant® Enterprise for Owner Operators (SPO) platform to enable PDO’s maintenance and operations teams direct access to the digital twin across the complete business lifecycle.

Using Hexagon solutions provides PDO with a single source of truth platform where all the lifecycle information is available in a centralized manner to more than 4,100 employees and contractors.

Hexagon's SmartPlant Enterprise platform is based on zero-footprint technology with full mobility features. This enables the project and operations teams, as well as contractors and vendors inside and outside the company network, to collaborate on projects in real-time. This on-prem cloud-based concept provides secure access while improving efficiency and productivity as errors, clashes and the need for rework is deducted.

Mohamed Mujaini, Engineering and Operation Information Management Functional Manager at PDO, said, “SPO is one of the strategic solutions for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to drive the digital transformation of projects and operations. Having Hexagon’s SPO platform has enabled us to transform our project collaboration and improve efficiency digitally. For example, the time needed to allocate tags has been reduced by 90%, from days to a few minutes. Also, the time needed for handovers between contractors and project teams has decreased by 50%.”

Jean-Francois Stephan, Executive Vice President, Hexagon’s PPM division, said, “Seeing how Hexagon solutions have enabled PDO to move forward with digital transformation is an inspiration. We are honored to collaborate with world-leading companies such as PDO in digitalization initiatives that facilitate safer and more cost-effective operations.”