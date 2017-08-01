SPC approves ADNOC's $122 billion capex for 2021-2025

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 24 November 2020 - 1:30 p.m.
By: Carla Sertin

The SPC approved ADNOC’s capital expenditure (CAPEX) plan of $122 billion (AED 448 billion) for 2021-2025. ADNOC aims to drive over $43.6 billion (AED160 billion) back into the UAE economy in that time.

In addition, the SPC gave approval for ADNOC to award exploration blocks in Abu Dhabi’s second competitive block bid round which was launched in 2019.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO, said: “Following the SPC’s approval of ADNOC’s CAPEX, we are well-positioned to continue driving long-term and sustainable value for the UAE while creating opportunities for local businesses and private-sector jobs for Emiratis through our in-country value tar-get.”

ADNOC’s CAPEX plan will enable it to drive upstream growth, progress down-stream expansion and further strengthen the company’s marketing and trading capabilities to ensure it maintains its competitiveness and industry leadership position over the next fifty years.

To underpin this competitiveness, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed mandated ADNOC to explore potential opportunities in Hydrogen with the ambition to position the UAE as a Hydrogen leader.

Following the SPC’s approval for ADNOC to award exploration blocks in the Abu Dhabi 2019 Block Bid Round, the company is set to announce the success-ful bidders. Based on existing data from detailed petroleum system studies, seismic surveys, exploration and appraisal wells data, estimates suggest the blocks in this second bid round hold multiple billion barrels of oil and multiple trillion cubic feet of natural gas.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

You can livestream the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020
    New digital travel pass hailed as best hope yet for aviation reboot
      Emaar's new Address Beach Resort to open in December 2020
        Middle East hotel pipeline has 160k rooms despite pandemic
          GHM appoints VP of operations and pre-opening services

            More related galleries

            UAE bartenders share tips on making cocktails inspired by desserts
              Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
                In pictures: Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week 2020
                  First look: Apartment at IMKAN’s Makers District development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
                    Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort