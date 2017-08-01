Dana Gas announces record gas deliveries from Khor Mor Gas Plant in the KRI

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 26 November 2020 - 2 p.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Dana Gas PJSC, the Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company today announced that the production of sales gas from Pearl Petroleum’s Khor Mor Gas Plant in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) reached a record level of 418MMscf/d on 18 November 2020.

Dana Gas, which owns a 35% stake in Pearl Petroleum, registered a 6% year on year increase in production during the third quarter of 2020 to 32,400 boepd, driven by the completion of a new plant bypass project in August.

Dr Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas, commented: “We are very pleased that Pearl Petroleum has achieved this important milestone at Khor Mor, which is the result of our continued efforts to maximise plant production. This important achievement, delivered under difficult conditions due to the global pandemic, was the result of the installation of the plant bypass in August combined with an increase in gas demand due to seasonal weather conditions. It is also testament to the tireless efforts of our staff at the plant to optimise plant efficiencies and reliability.

We are also very pleased to announce that after a delay in the implementation of the first 250 MMscf/d gas processing train following border closures and travel restrictions resulting from COVID-19, that we anticipate recommencing civil engineering works on location in the next few weeks. All the parties working on the Khor Mor project are fully committed to executing the expansion project as quickly and as safely as possible. We now expect first gas from the project’s first gas processing train in Q1 2023 and we are also examining ways to reduce the schedule further. When implemented, the project is expected to add between $175 million and $200 million annually to Dana Gas’s revenues.”


