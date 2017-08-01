Middle East Energy Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

Our annual awards event, The Middle East Energy Awards, will return this year on 14 December in Dubai. We are excited to be able to host this event physically, under strict adherence to local and international safety guidelines.

It has been an exceptionally difficult year—I have never used the word “unprecedented” as often as I have this year. Yet there is much to be proud of, and many companies and people which rose up to the challenges that piled up throughout the year. Our awards ceremony will recognise some of the major achievements in 2020 across the energy industry, spanning upstream, downstream, midstream and utilities.

After much consideration from the three hosting editors of Oil & Gas Middle East, Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East and Utilities Middle East, we are prepared to unveil our shortlist for each category at the awards ceremony. Read on for the top five contenders in each category, which will compete for first place in the 16 categories at The Middle East Energy Awards.

The winners of each category will be decided by the three editors as well as two outside judges representing the industry as experts in their fields.

The Oil & Gas Executive of the Year and the Young Energy Professional of the Year are not included in this shortlist and the winners of those categories will be announced at the awards ceremony.

Clean Energy Initiative of the Year

First Solar-powered Lubricants Blending Plant in the UAE by ENOC

Using Renewables to Power Unconventional Gas Wells in Wa’ad Al-Shamal by Saudi Aramco

Bee’ah – Waste to energy power plant

Construction begins for a $5bn world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy at NEOM, Saudi Arabia.

First-ever ‘solar dome’ desalination plant currently under construction at NEOM

CSR Initiative of the Year

Project STOP, Borouge as Strategic Partner 3 votes

Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation 2 votes

DEWA’s Smart Living initiative to drive conservation 2 votes

GPCA for adopting Operation Clean Sweep initiative for its members in Arabian Gulf 2 votes

WFES CO2 Offsetting, Shell Abu Dhabi

Digital Enabler of the Year

Empower – Automated district cooling plant

DEWA – Launch of Digital DEWA, making DEWA the world’s first digital utility utilising autonomous systems for renewable energy, storage, expansion in AI adoption, and digital services

AVEVA for its unified operations centre

Saudi Aramco for Drilling at the Edge

Siemens for enabling machine learning at ADNOC

Downstream Project of the Year

Clean Fuels Project by KNPC

Hydrogen Pipeline Network Project in Yanbu by Air Liquide Arabia

ADNOC 'Crude Flexibility Project’

MEGlobal Oyster Creek Project by EQUATE Group

Liwa Plastics Industries Complex Project by OQ

EPC Company of the Year

McDermott

Petrofac

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

Masdar

ACWA Power



Energy Woman of the Year

Ezz Almannai, Director, Planning and Development, National Oil & Gas Authority of Bahrain

Khadija Daghar, R&D Head, ADNOC

Tayba Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer, Al Yasat Petroleum

Latifa Lahsine, Vice-President - Engineering & Technical Support Group at ENGIE Middle-East, South & Central Asia and Turkey

Reem Al-Ghanim, Head of HR & Support Services, Chemicals, Saudi Aramco

Fatima Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC LNG

HSE Initiative of the Year

ADNOC’s 100% HSE

ENOC Cares Campaign

L&T’s Zero Incident Credo Initiative

SABIC Life Saving Rules (LSR) Programme

Saudi Aramco Joining the World Bank Initiative of ‘Zero Routine Flaring by 2030’

Logistics Service Provider of the Year

DP World

Horizon Terminals

RSA Global

Mammoet

Tristar Group

Oilfield Services Company of the Year

Baker Hughes

NOV

Schlumberger

Schneider Electric

Weir

Talent Development Programme of the Year

ELEVATE Programme by EQUATE Group

Global Graduate Development Programme by Petrofac

STEM Education Programme by ADNOC

Upstream Professional Development Center by Saudi Aramco

DEWA – Future engineer summer camp online



Technical Innovation of the Year

EQUATE Group for developing an innovative ‘Mobile Non-Destructive Testing Inspection’ robot that will increase safety, efficiency and quality during maintenance of its facilities

Vertex 600MW solar PV module by Trina Solar to boost power output up to 600W

Siemens Gamesa launches 14mw offshore direct drive turbine with 222-meter rotor

HyPR HoleSaver by Churchill Drilling Tools

Thermally Assisted Gas-Oil Gravity Drainage (TAGOGD) Technique for Enhanced Oil Recovery by PDO

Technology Provider of the Year

HydroFlex Technology from Haldor Topsoe

C3 Oleflex Technology from Honeywell UOP

Propane Dehydrogenation Technology K-PRO from KBR

Lummus Technology

Saudi Aramco

Upstream Project of the Year

Rabab Harweel by PDO

Upper Zakum by ADNOC

South Ratqa heavy crude by KOC

Mahani-1 Exploration Project by SNOC

Marjan & Berri Redevelopment Project by Saudi Aramco

Utilities Project of the Year