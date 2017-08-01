Libya exceeds one million barrels per day of crude production

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 8 November 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Libya's National Oil Corporation announced that it raised its crude production to just over one million barrels per day.

In a press release, the company noted that it "faces very big financial difficulties" and budget cuts have led to the "accumulation of debt" and delayed salaries for service companies.

Although the news is positive, the company displayed caution, writing that it "may not be able to sustain the current production levels" if people continued to hinder production efforts.

The company has reported multiple attempts to sabotage production, leading to shortages and even a complete halt to oil production out of Libya, in an atmosphere of political turbulence.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Libya News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Libyan production has dropped to 123,000 bpd: NOC
    Libya NOC shuts down main refinery and Sharara field following valve closure
      Japanese consortium completes study to develop Libya's Sirte Basin concession 47
        ENI and Libya NOC's joint venture is losing $9.4mn per day
          Libya’s oil chief issues fresh warning about the impact of blockades

            More related galleries

            What are the Objects of Desire for Meshary AlNassar?
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East, including new Marriott president
                Cinépolis creates cinema for kids with a playground inside
                  The new spotlight range from ERCO, Eclipse range targets museums, art galleries and exclusive retail settings
                    In pictures: Robe's installation of Dancing with the Stars USA