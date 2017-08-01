ADNOC will consider potential of hydrogen and new fuels

ADNOC is planning to explore the potential for hydrogen and other new fuels as part of its initiative to cut its carbon intensity by another 25% in the next 10 years, CEO Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

"We all have a role to play, and we as an industry can do more on climate change," he said, noting that ADNOC is one of the least carbon intensive oil producers globally. Jaber is also the UAE's minister for industry and advanced technology.

"In the next 10 years, we will reduce our greenhouse gas intensity by a further 25%," he added. In a recent panel at the Oil & Gas Future Forum, ADNOC's vice president of corporate sustainability Samar Al-Hameedi noted the importance of technology and research in the industry's push towards cleaner energy.

"It’s going to take a lot of R&D, innovation and new technologies for us to propel our decarbonization targets forward," Al-Hameedi said. "To meet our 25% GHG intensity, we’re looking at different levels of technology, energy efficiency, scaling up our CCUS [carbon capture, utilisation, and sequestration]. But it’s a moving target."

ADNOC has plans to grow its carbon capture programme, aiming to store approximately five million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually by 2030, up from 800,000 today.

But the company is looking beyond carbon capture, with Dr. Jaber specifically mentioning hydrogen as an area of interest for ADNOC. However, he still sees oil and gas as important energy sources in the future.

"We expect oil demand to grow to over 105 million barrels per day by 2030, and to continue to supply over half the world's energy needs for many decades to come," he said. "At the same time, the petrochemicals sector will continue to grow at a healthy pace, through and beyond 2050."