Webinar: How always-on edge computing solutions are accelerating digital transformation

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 9 November 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Digitalisation is a growing priority for oil and gas companies, and as we look ahead to the future of the industry, we have to consider which technologies can provide more efficiency, optimise operations, and improve reliability.

Downtime is the oil and gas industry’s enemy. In our upcoming webinar on 23 November, Oil & Gas on the Edge, we bring edge computing expert Stratus together with AVEVA, global leader in industrial software, to discuss how to keep businesses up and running, making data and information continuously available. A single failure can spell disaster for oil and gas companies, so reliability is key in any platform used to track, analyse and control operations.

If applied correctly, edge computing is the ideal foundation for the industry’s ongoing digital transformation. It delivers equipment reliability, application availability and operational insight by capturing data and information at the point of origin.

The panel will discuss real-world use cases and share how operators are achieving operational excellence, unlocking Industry 4.0 capabilities and gaining a competitive advantage with edge computing.


