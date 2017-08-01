Introducing the Oil & Gas Middle East Future Forum

We are excited to introduce the Oil & Gas Middle East Future Forum, a one-day virtual event on 27 October which will bring together experts to discuss three different topics connected by a single question: What's next?

The oil and gas industry has faced a year of historic challenges, and we must carefully consider the possibilities for its future as we look ahead to a post-coronavirus world. With our expert panels, we will address some of the recurring questions facing the industry, and the most urgent issues of our time.

The first panel will consider shifts in cybersecurity during and after the coronavirus outbreak, with Saudi Aramco's Chief Information Security Officer Khalid AlHarbi as a featured speaker.

The following panel will explore the relevance and role of OPEC in the 2020s, with the emergence of the US as a major player in the industry. Dr. Mohammed al Sabban, Senior Advisor to the Saudi Energy Minister, will discuss this with oil and gas experts from the US and Russia.

Our final panel will discuss one of the most vital topics of our time: The energy transition. A sustainability vice president from one of the region's major operators will look at the role of oil and gas in the energy transition and in a lower-carbon future, along with global sustainability leaders.

