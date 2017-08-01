Ayman Asfari to step down as Petrofac group CEO at end-2020

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 13 October 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Oil and gas EPC firm Petrofac has announced that its current group CEO, Ayman Asfari, will step down at the end of 2020 to focus on his health, family, and charity.

Asfari spent 30 years at Petrofac, a company which has frequently held the upper ranks of our Top 30 EPC list (this year coming in third place).

A former Shell VP, Sami Iskander, will take on the role as of 1 January 2021, after a brief transition period. At that time, Ayman Asfari will be appointed a non-executive director of Petrofac's board of directors.

“I have been planning my retirement for a number of years after a long career at Petrofac and in the industry," Asfari said. "There is never a perfect moment to step down, and it has been a difficult decision for me to make.”

“However, I have decided now is the time to hand over the day-to-day running of the Company to fresh leadership.”

“My decision has been made easier in the knowledge that we have a highly capable team, to whom I owe enormous gratitude, and a successor of excellent calibre, who shares Petrofac’s vision to be the preferred services partner to the energy industry and has the right skills to lead Petrofac through the next phase of its evolution.”

“As a major shareholder I remain deeply invested in Petrofac’s future and I am confident of the group’s continued progress and success in the coming years,” he added.

