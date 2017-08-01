After coronavirus: What's next for oil and gas?

It would be naive of me to assume I have all of the answers about what will happen once we enter the recovery period following the pandemic. There are so many questions that still do not have answers...

Will oil demand recover to 2019 levels? If so, how long will that take? Has the pandemic impacted our digitalisation efforts, or our cybersecurity? Will we need OPEC in the same capacity in the 2020s? How does the energy transition fit into all of this?

Those are just the first few questions that spring to mind, and they have complex answers. But for oil and gas companies planning for the year(s) ahead, these are more than just passing thoughts--this is make-or-break. To satisfy my own curiosity, and to answer the questions I hear most often while engaging with the industry, I have launched the Oil & Gas Future Forum.

Just as the title suggests, it is a virtual forum which will examine the future of our industry, gathering experts from around the world to examine the next steps for oil and gas. Join us on 27 October at 12 PM GST for answers to some of the most pressing questions of our time, with industry experts gathering to discuss and share knowledge.

Confirmed speakers: