AVEVA launches real-time crude tool for its Unified Supply Chain platform

AVEVA launched the latest enhancement to its AVEVA™ Unified Supply Chain platform, Real-time Crude, designed to help customers gain visibility into their business and operations in order to quickly understand how crude quality impacts their value chain.

With the oil and Gas industry facing massive disruption, a lack of visibility into the supply chain has led to difficulties with reacting to market changes in real time. AVEVA Real-Time Crude, a solution developed with Schneider Electric, provides rapid and reliable crude oil assays across the enterprise in a matter of minutes.

AVEVA Unified Supply Chain is available on AVEVA Connect, which is designed to securely host AVEVA software solutions in the Cloud bringing additional value to customers with easier maintenance, increased collaboration, and in the case of Unified Supply Chain, increased computational power that speeds up decision making.

AVEVA Unified Supply Chain comprises modules for planning, scheduling, assay management and supply distribution that can share common information promoting an understanding of the entire plant and of the business. Utilizing common data, models, and user management, it promotes collaboration and visibility across the entire supply chain.

“Given the fluctuating oil prices, volatile markets and the severe global economic downturn projected, the launch of Real-Time Crude is opportune as it addresses many of the known issues that have been plaguing the energy industry. In an industry that survives by being nimble to fluctuations in prices of crudes and products, AVEVA’s offering provides fast information on crude quality to improve efficiency, reliability and agile decision making,” said Harpreet Gulati, Senior Vice President for Planning & Operations Business Unit, AVEVA.

“Real-Time Crude is at the cutting edge of much needed developments within the volatile energy industry, and Schneider Electric and AVEVA are committed to helping customers quickly navigate these uncertain times to function safely, efficiently and reliably. This key feature of the AVEVA Unified Supply Chain demonstrates the true potential of bringing advanced analytical equipment and machine learning technologies to the forefront without being complicated. Our combined goal is to deliver innovative solutions that will not only create efficiencies but also help customers to stay ahead of the curve,” commented Matthew Carrara, Vice President – Process Analyzers and Instrumentation, Schneider Electric, Industry Business – Process Automation.