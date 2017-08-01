Saudi Aramco ranked 26 on Forbes list of World's Best Employers

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 20 October 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Saudi Aramco was listed as the 26th best employer in the world by Forbes Magazine in its latest ranking of the World's Best Employers. It was the top employer globally among oil and gas companies, and also the top employer in the region across industries.

The ranking surveyed 160,000 employees across 58 countries between June and July 2020. As part of the survey, they rated their satisfaction with their employers' responses to the coronavirus pandemic, and rated the company's image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.

Aramco has 69,867 employees, and a market cap of $1.7 trillion.

ADNOC was also featured on the list of 750 companies.


Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

