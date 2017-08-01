Iraq plans for 7 million bpd crude capacity by 2027

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 21 October 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Iraq is planning to increase its crude production to 7 million barrels per day by 2027, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said during the Iraq Petroleum conference.

"Even with OPEC cuts and even with a low price, Iraq's master plan is in line to achieve our target," he said. Al Jabbar noted that there would be a revised plateau, but that the nation's capacity "will not be less than 7 million bpd in 2027, so adding another 2 million bpd to our capacity is our target in the coming five to six years."

Iraq is OPEC's second largest producer, following Saudi Arabia, and has fallen short of its commitments to cut production in line with agreements by OPEC+.

Al Jabbar said that the production cuts slowed down some of the nation's projects. "There were many development delays but nothing was cancelled and I would stay with this commitment to reach 7 million bpd in 2027," he said.

He also noted that he expects the second quarter of 2021 to be "more positive when we speak about the oil market and price."


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Israel and UAE unveil visa-free travel for citizens
    Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
      Cosentino surface Dekton is now carbon neutral
        Glaze Granite & Marble handpick every stone in its gallery from the finest quarries around the world
          Ocado-backed robotics start-up seeks to pierce Middle East market

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Designer of the Year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Public Sector
                How Broadway Interiors delivered the Baby Q bar project
                  Look inside new suites at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Hotels