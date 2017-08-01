Last chance to register for the Oil & Gas Future Forum

The Oil & Gas Future Forum is set for 27 October at 12PM, so make sure to register today to hear from industry experts from across the globe about the most important issues of our time. Read on to learn about each of the panels

Panel 1 | Is OPEC relevant in the 2020s?

With the emergence of the US as a major player in the global oil and gas market, and following the market crisis, industry experts will discuss how important the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries will really be in the 2020s.

Speaking on the panel will be Dr. Mohammed Al Sabban, former senior advisor to the Saudi Minister of Energy, Dr. Sara Vakhshouri, founder and president of SVB Energy International, Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, and Herman Wang, managing editor for OPEC and Middle East news at S&P Global Platts.

Session 2 | Safety in a crisis: Cybersecurity during and after COVID-19

Coronavirus has grounded people across industries, leaving them working from home. For oil and gas companies, which have extensive digital and physical assets, questions of cybersecurity are constantly arising as cyber threats shift.

Panel 3 | Energy transition: Where does oil and gas fit in?

In our final panel, we will explore the role of oil and gas companies as the world moves towards a lower-carbon future. What measures are they taking, and what must be done to tread the line between profitability and responsibility?

