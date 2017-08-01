ADNOC awards $324 million worth of contracts to optimise operations

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced today the award of contracts worth $324 million (AED 1.19 billion) to optimise onshore field operations and enhance efficiencies as it continues to invest responsibly to drive smart growth.

ADNOC Onshore, a subsidiary of ADNOC, awarded the three contracts which will see the procurement and construction of flowlines and wellhead installations across several onshore oil fields in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The contracts also include the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a new bypass system to provide critical backup for the existing crude receiving stations at the Jebel Dhanna and Fujairah export terminals.

The contracts were awarded to Galfar Engineering and Contracting and Robt Stone. Over 70% of the combined award value will flow back into the United Arab Emirates’ economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Executive Director of ADNOC’s Upstream Directorate, said: “These awards further highlight ADNOC’s drive to invest responsibly to unlock greater value from our assets and resources and build long-term resilience as we deliver our 2030 strategy. The contracts follow a competitive tender process that ensures that substantial value will flow back into the UAE through our ICV program, reinforcing ADNOC’s commitment to supporting local business and stimulating the growth and diversification of the nation’s economy.”

Omar Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of ADNOC Onshore, said: “These contracts build on the momentum of our recent awards for upgrades on the Jebel Dhanna terminal and underline our commitment to unlocking the full potential of our assets and fields to deliver increased value for our shareholders and contribute to ADNOC’s objective to create a more profitable upstream business. The award for flowlines and wellhead installations will help sustain long-term production at our Bab, Asab, and Sahil fields while the award for the bypass system will provide critical backup for the existing crude receiving station connecting our fields and export terminals, to ensure business continuity and resilience.”

The two procurement and construction contracts awarded for flowlines and wellheads are split into two parts. The first contract, valued at approximately $71 million (AED 261.2 million), is awarded to Galfar Engineering & Contracting. The contractor will procure and construct flowlines and wellhead installations for the ADNOC Onshore Asab and Sahil fields.

The second contract, valued at approximately $168 million (AED 618.2 million), is awarded to Robt Stone. The contractor will procure and construct flowlines and wellhead installations for the ADNOC Onshore Bab field.

The scope of work includes residual engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning, and commissioning of natural oil producer wells and water injection wells at the respective fields. Both contracts are expected to be completed in five years.

The third contract, the EPC awarded to Galfar Engineering and Contracting, is valued at approximately $84 million (AED 309.1 million). It will create a new bypass system to provide critical backup for ADNOC Onshore’s existing crude receiving stations at the Jebel Dhanna and Fujairah export terminals. The project is expected to be completed in 30 months.