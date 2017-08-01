Drydocks World begins production on Lekki SPM Project

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 3 October 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin
Drydocks World, the service provider to the marine, offshore, oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, held a steel-cutting ceremony to commence production on single point mooring buoy “Lekki SPM Project” planned to be installed in the petroleum product handling facility at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos State, Nigeria.
Orwell has successfully secured the contract for the fabrication which includes the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis and installation of the Buoy by Pinnacle Oil & Gas; aiming to develop the petroleum product handling facility in Nigeria.
The Buoy is 16.5 meters Diameter and 10.6 meters high, weighing around 290 Tons. The work on the project will require around 110,000 man hours to complete the fabrication and testing works.
Drydocks World - Dubai scope of fabrication includes: bulk procurement, fabrication engineering, assembly, machining, inspection, mechanical completion, testing and load-out of the SPM Buoy. The project is scheduled to be delivered by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
When completed, the proposed mooring facilities will transfer petroleum products through pipelines between the offshore mooring facilities and the onshore storage terminal. The “Lekki SPM Project” will be certified in line with the requirements of the ABS Rules for Building and Classing Single Point Moorings, 2014.
Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD CEO of Drydocks World said, “Drydocks World has a strong track record in delivering complicated and challenging offshore projects with an excellent safety and quality level. These have positioned our yard as a global specialist with expertise in delivering large-scale projects of significant complexity

Orwell Offshore has awarded this project to our Dubai yard based on our track record and the depth of the team’s understanding. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and collaborating with Orwell Offshore, for whom we have already delivered a number of major projects.”

