Weatherford appoints Girish Saligram as CEO

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 13 September 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin
Weatherford announced that effective October 12, 2020, it will appoint Girish K. Saligram as the company’s president and CEO. Saligram will also serve as a member of the company’s board of directors. Saligram previously served as COO at Exterran Corporation.

Charles M. Sledge, chairman of the board of directors, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Girish as our new CEO and member of our Board. Girish is a seasoned leader with extensive international experience across multiple industries as well as a deep understanding of the oil and gas sector and is well-positioned to lead Weatherford into the future. For more than 25 years, Girish has dedicated his career to uniting technology innovation and operational excellence to deliver exceptional results that have advanced the growth strategies for some of the world’s leading companies. We are confident that Girish possesses the leadership qualities, business expertise and fresh perspective that will continue to strengthen the organization and deliver long-term value for all of our shareholders.”

Saligram, commented, “I am honored for the opportunity to lead Weatherford and am eager to work alongside the Board, management team and global workforce. Weatherford is a recognized industry leader for its comprehensive technology portfolio, broad global footprint, extraordinary culture and strong customer relationships. I believe these elements serve as a solid foundation for the Company to build upon. I look forward to leading Weatherford as we deliver against our strategic objectives and create our next phase of growth and market leadership.”

Upon Saligram’s appointment, Karl Blanchard, Interim CEO, will resume his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Sledge continues, “The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Karl for his critical leadership during this transition period. Since joining Weatherford, Karl has been instrumental in the Company’s improved financial and operational performance.”About Girish K. Saligram
Before joining Weatherford, Mr. Saligram served Exterran Corporation as Chief Operating Officer and previously as President, Global Services after joining the company in 2016.

Prior to Exterran Corporation, Saligram spent 20 years with GE in positions of increasing responsibility as a functional and business leader in industry sectors across the globe, including his last position as General Manager, Downstream Products & Services for GE Oil & Gas. Prior to that, Saligram led the GE Oil & Gas Contractual Services business based in Florence, Italy. Before his eight years in the oil and gas sector, Saligram spent 12 years with GE Healthcare in engineering, services, operations, and other commercial roles.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches open and scalable ecosystem for digitalisation of transformers
    Emaar Hospitality partners with AS World Group to push Expo 2020 Dubai hotel bookings
      Job opening: Atlantis, The Palm Dubai posts trio of directorial job openings
        Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek appoints executive assistant manager
          Last chance to register for The GM Debate 2020 powered by Hotelier Middle East

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge