Daniel Yergin releases book on oil's 'new global map'

Daniel Yergin, oil historian and vice chairman of IHS Markit, has released a new book about the challenges that the energy industry is facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations was released on Tuesday, and considers the energy transition and slowing oil demand.

In the introduction to the book, Yergin writes that it is "about the new global map that is being shaped by dramatic shifts in geopolitics and energy. It is also about where this map is taking us."

He calls it a "dynamic" map in an era of "great power competition" in many different ways.

"As a result of the pandemic, an uncharted chasm has suddenly appeared on the map, which the world is now beginning to work its way around," Yergin writes.

Yergin won a Pulitzer prize for The Prize, which explored the shale revolution in America.