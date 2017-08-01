Khurais becomes second Aramco facility to join prestigious WEF Global Lighthouse Network

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has recognized Aramco’s Khurais oil facility as a leader in the adoption and integration of cutting-edge technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Khurais is the company’s second facility, after Uthmaniyah Gas Plant, to be included in WEF’s prestigious Global Lighthouse Network.

Amin Nasser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aramco, said: “We are delighted to be recognized once again by WEF for our deployment of cutting-edge technologies. Aramco continues to push the envelope of technological innovation in the energy sector and, through the adoption of 4IR solutions, we have achieved significant gains at our facilities in terms of efficiency, safety and environmental performance.

“Khurais is the largest intelligent oil field in the world, harnessing advances in Big Data analytics, machine learning, smart sensors and robotics. This recognition of Khurais exactly one year to the day since it was targeted in a 2019 attack is a clear indication of our team’s ability to record the highest level of achievement, despite the most difficult challenges.”

Khurais was one of 10 facilities added to the network this year, taking the total number to 54 worldwide. Uthmaniyah Gas Plant was included in 2019, meaning Aramco is one of only nine companies represented in the WEF network by more than one facility - and the only major energy company in the Lighthouse network.