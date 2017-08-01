Abu Dhabi buys $615 million stake in US LNG exporter

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 20 September 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a 5.1% stake in Cheniere Energy, worth $615 million, according to a filing made on 14 September.

Cheniere Energy is the largest US exporter of liquefied natural gas, and the deal makes the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) the fourth-largest shareholder in the company, according to Bloomberg.

Cheniere, based in Houston, operates two export facilities, Corpus Christi in Texas and Sabine Pass in Louisiana. The US has become a top global LNG supplier since it started shipping shale gas overseas in 2016.

ADIA holds approximately $580 billion in assets.


