Kuwait plans to double LNG capacity by March

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 20 September 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Kuwait is planning to open the Al-Zour LNG terminal by March, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. Al-Zour will be the largest plant of its kind in the Middle East.

The plant will have a capacity of 22 million tons of LNG per year, doubling the region's capacity. This comes as the world shifts towards cleaner sources of energy, with gas serving as the cleanest hydrocarbon.

Bloomberg NEF calculated that Kuwait would use less than one-third of Al-Zour's capacity until 2030.

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company is expected in the next few weeks to select a company to operate and maintain Al-Zour for five years.


