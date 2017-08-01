Tatweer Petroleum signs joint sudy agreement for Offshore Block 2 with Eni

Bahrain's Tatweer Petroleum has signed an agreement with Eni to conduct a joint study on Offshore Block 2 to evaluate its hydrocarbon potential.

The deal covers integrated interpretation and assessment of the geological and geophysical data relevant to the 2,230 sqkm area.

Yahya Alansari, general manager of exploration and development at Tatweer, said that the agreement was a major positive step towards exploring the kingdom's natural resources, enabling it to benefit from Eni's expertise in the field.