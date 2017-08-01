SNC-Lavalin announces sustainability policy statement

SNC-Lavalin Group announced a sustainability policy statement aligned with the future direction of the company and industry. This builds on the 2018 SNC-Lavalin sustainability report, which launched a new sustainability strategy.

“We have built our long-term sustainability goals into our new strategic direction. Our industry is driven by future changes in society, climate, resource scarcity, rapid urbanisation and demographic changes, shifts in economic power and technological innovation. This makes sustainability not only the right thing to do as a world-leading engineering organisation, but an absolutely essential business priority,” said Ian L Edwards, president and chief executive officer, SNC-Lavalin. Edwards will lead the execution of the strategy by implementing policy and strategy across each sector and corporate functions.

The sustainability policy statement, in conjunction with the strategy, demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to the sustainable development and Agenda 2030. The strategy outlines how SNC-Lavalin will embed sustainability principles in all its business activities, at corporate and sector levels and across all project activities. The document is based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals and focuses on ten measurement categories to guide implementation across all business activities.

“With our policy statement defining how our organisation will embrace and implement our sustainability strategy, we are now developing long-term targets and metrics to evaluate and constantly enhance our operations and initiatives, in-line with industry best practices and the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” added Sarah-Jane Stewart, global head of sustainability, SNC-Lavalin, who undertook a comprehensive strategic review of environmental, social, governance policy and procedures.

Across all its operations worldwide, SNC-Lavalin is contributing to all 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. As the company continues on its new strategic path, announced in July 2019, SNC-Lavalin is looking to the future and how to best perform in relation to three UN goals: sustainable cities and communities; affordable and clean energy; and climate action. These are the goals considered to be most material both to SNC-Lavalin’s business strategy and activities, and to its stakeholders.