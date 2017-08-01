Gazprom Neft expands lubricants production in Singapore

Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants has begun producing high-tech marine oils at a production facility in Singapore. Localising lubricants production under the Gazpromneft Ocean brand at the AP Oil partner facility will cut delivery times for Gazprom Neft products to the Port of Singapore by up to two days, and to ports in Malaysia by up to four days.

The blending plant in Singapore is facilitating the production of marine lubricants whose original formulations have been developed in line with MARPOL 2020 standards. Gazpromneft Ocean lubricants are approved by leading marine equipment producers and are suitable for use on two- and four-stroke engines, operating on all types of fuel, including low-sulphur (with a sulphur content of less than 0.5%) and ultra-low-sulphur (less than 0.1%) fuels.

Manufacturing in Singapore will help meet the growing demand for high-tech marine oils, and strengthen the company’s position in the Asia-Pacific market.

Developing the production and logistics network and expanding our product offering, together with continuous service improvements, will increase efficiency in supplying cutting-edge lubricants, creating convenient environment for our clients, all over the world,” said Roman Miroshnichenko, managing director, Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants.