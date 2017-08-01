Gazprom Neft expands lubricants production in Singapore

Petrochemicals
News
Gazprom Neft expands lubricants production in Singapore
Published: 10 December 2019 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants has begun producing high-tech marine oils at a production facility in Singapore. Localising lubricants production under the Gazpromneft Ocean brand at the AP Oil partner facility will cut delivery times for Gazprom Neft products to the Port of Singapore by up to two days, and to ports in Malaysia by up to four days.

The blending plant in Singapore is facilitating the production of marine lubricants whose original formulations have been developed in line with MARPOL 2020 standards. Gazpromneft Ocean lubricants are approved by leading marine equipment producers and are suitable for use on two- and four-stroke engines, operating on all types of fuel, including low-sulphur (with a sulphur content of less than 0.5%) and ultra-low-sulphur (less than 0.1%) fuels.

Manufacturing in Singapore will help meet the growing demand for high-tech marine oils, and strengthen the company’s position in the Asia-Pacific market. Developing the production and logistics network and expanding our product offering, together with continuous service improvements, will increase efficiency in supplying cutting-edge lubricants, creating convenient environment for our clients, all over the world,” said Roman Miroshnichenko, managing director, Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants.

Gazprom Neft’s marine lubricants are currently available at more than 250 ports, in 24 countries, worldwide. Gazprom Neft’s strategy for developing its marine lubricants business envisages the further proactive expansion of its retail network, together with increasing its geographic coverage in producing innovative products abroad – a thanks to which, sales of Gazpromneft Ocean lubricants are expected to grow to 100,000 tonnes by 2030, with the company’s global market share in marine lubricants reaching four percent.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Oman Air partners with Booking.com
    Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait set to open in 2020
      Nakheel opens fourth hotel in Dubai
        Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
          IN FOCUS: Joramco makes ground with regional airlines

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week