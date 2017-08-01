Bentley Systems wins downstream award for digitalisation

Bentley Systems announced that the company was named a winner at the downstream awards. Bentley won in the ‘Innovation in Downstream Digitalisation’ category for Dow Chemical Company’s (Dow) use of its ConstructSim application.

The awards celebrate the best of the downstream industry and are organised by Petrochemical Update, a division of Reuters Events. Awards were announced in 11 categories, with winners chosen by a panel of 10 judges representing the industry.

Anne-Marie Walters, industry marketing director, oil and gas and manufacturing at Bentley Systems, said: “We are honoured to have received this award, which recognises Bentley as a provider of digital construction workflows, for the advancement of infrastructure projects, and specifically for Dow’s outstanding work of integrating advanced work packaging (AWP) into its global project methodology.”

“Dow is applying AWP as a programme on capital projects of all sizes,” said Susan Brandt, vice president, business development at DCW. “After evaluating several other software packages, Dow selected Bentley’s ConstructSim to automate AWP on a programmatic basis. The team architected its methodology to make AWP via ConstructSim scalable, targeting its implementation on any project valued at more than $10mn.”

The implementation of AWP methods with ConstructSim helped Dow achieve amazing tool time results for piping and structural steel. Structural steel wrench time performance improved to 70% and piping wrench time performance rose to 63%, while the industry average wrench time is 37%. Other non-quantifiable benefits were the transparency of construction progress, as Dow was able to use the ConstructSim model in weekly construction status meetings.

“This award demonstrates how Bentley Systems is leading the way in the downstream industry. The entire team at Bentley Systems should be so proud to be acknowledged for their great success in 2019, and we are already looking forward to seeing how Bentley Systems, and all the other winners and finalists, continue to build on their success in 2020,” said Jonathan Witherspoon, sector head of Petrochemical Update.