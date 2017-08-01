Stork wins construction contract for HES Hartel Tank Terminal in the Netherlands

Petrochemicals
News
Stork wins construction contract for HES Hartel Tank Terminal in the Netherlands
Published: 11 December 2019 - 7 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Fluor Corporation announced that Stork, part of Fluor’s diversified services segment, was awarded a construction contract by HES Hartel Tank Terminal, a project of HES International, in the Netherlands.

Stork will be the lead piping, mechanical and structural contractor for the 1.3 million cubic metre greenfield liquid bulk storage terminal at the Maasvlakte in the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Fluor will book the contract value in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Stork is extremely pleased to be selected by HES Hartel Tank Terminal to support the construction of the new tank terminal. We appreciate this opportunity to expand our existing relationship with HES International,” said Taco de Haan, Stork’s president.

This is the largest terminal currently being built in the Netherlands. Stork would have installed more than 75 kilometres of piping when the project is completed.

The construction execution will be supported by Stork’s services centres in the Netherlands and Stork’s prefabrication yard in Belgium. In order to provide for a fully integrated and seamless approach, Stork’s scope of work also includes the provision of temporary facilities, material handling, storage facilities, equipment and tools through Stork’s equipment and rental division EQIN (Equipment Intelligence).

Stork began performing work in November 2019 with project completion expected by the end of September 2021.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
    Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa to host New Year’s party
      Millennium Place Marina to host activities for festive season
        80 gazelles now part of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert
          Abu Dhabi Culinary Season comes to a close after six weeks

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week