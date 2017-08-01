2019 RPME Power 50: Abdulaziz Abdulla Alhajri, director, Downstream Directorate, ADNOC

Under ADNOC’s 2030 Strategy, the company has placed significant focus on its downstream business with plans to double crude refining capacity and triple production of petrochemicals and higher value products to take full advantage of the fastest growing segment in the oil and gas industry. Abdulaziz Abdulla Alhajri’s experience at Borouge could prove crucial in making this strategy a reality. Alhajri spent almost a decade as CEO of Borouge, and a combined 25 years in senior management roles. Prior to joining Borouge, he had been assistant general manager at Gasco, another ADNOC affiliate. Under Alhajri’s leadership, ADNOC and Cepsa recently signed an MoU to evaluate a new world-scale linear alkyl benzene (LAB) complex in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

