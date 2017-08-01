2019 RPME Power 50: Abdulaziz M Al-Judaimi, senior vice president, downstream, Saudi Aramco

Abdulaziz M Al-Judaimi was appointed as senior vice president of downstream at Saudi Aramco on 1 May 2017, having previously served as acting business line head. Al-Judaimi had previously served as the vice president, power systems, an assignment he took on in September 2014. Prior to that, he held similar leadership positions with corporate planning, chemicals and new business development. Al-Judaimi was appointed vice president, NACO, in April 2007, after being elevated to the post of executive director of NAOO in September 2006. Al-Judaimi joined the company in January 1994, following the merger of Saudi Arabian Marketing and Refining Co with Saudi Aramco. He is chairman of the board for Motiva Enterprises and Petro Rabigh.

