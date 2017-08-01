2019 RPME Power 50: Ahmed Omar Abdulla, CEO, Borouge

2019 RPME Power 50: Ahmed Omar Abdulla, CEO, Borouge
Published: 12 December 2019 - 8 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Ahmed Omar Abdulla is the CEO of Borouge since May 2016. Abdulla has spent his entire career with ADNOC Group and has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry. He has acquired a wealth of understanding of polyolefin manufacturing operations. Prior to joining Borouge, Abdulla was the COO of Takreer. He has vast experience in the integration of refining and petrochemical processes and has presented many technical papers in various conferences. Abdulla was involved in linear programmes and optimisation, and leading and executing many programmes in operational excellence, business continuity, cybersecurity, organisational development and performance enhancement. Abdulla is a UAE national and holds a master’s degree in corporate governance and leadership, and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

