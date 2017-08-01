2019 RPME Power 50: Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC
Published: 12 December 2019 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

This year, Saif Humaid Al Falasi was selected by the editors of Oil & Gas Middle East, Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East, and Utilities Middle East as the inaugural recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the rebranded Middle East Energy Awards. As group CEO of ENOC, Al Falasi spearheads the group's business strategy and operational excellence, locally and internationally, in alignment with the vision and plans of the Government of Dubai. A veteran in the energy industry, Al Falasi's wealth of experience and in-depth industry knowledge spans a wide range of specialties, including project management and petroleum asset evaluation operations. He joined ENOC in 2008 as group general manager. In 2011, he was appointed as executive director for EHSQ and Corporate Affairs Directorate, overseeing the functions of key divisions within the group. In 2014, Al Falasi was awarded the fellowship of the Energy Institute, UK. Before joining ENOC, he had worked with ADNOC for 25 years.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Oman Air partners with Booking.com
    Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait set to open in 2020
      Nakheel opens fourth hotel in Dubai
        Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
          IN FOCUS: Joramco makes ground with regional airlines

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week