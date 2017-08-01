2019 RPME Power 50: Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC

This year, Saif Humaid Al Falasi was selected by the editors of Oil & Gas Middle East, Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East, and Utilities Middle East as the inaugural recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the rebranded Middle East Energy Awards. As group CEO of ENOC, Al Falasi spearheads the group's business strategy and operational excellence, locally and internationally, in alignment with the vision and plans of the Government of Dubai. A veteran in the energy industry, Al Falasi's wealth of experience and in-depth industry knowledge spans a wide range of specialties, including project management and petroleum asset evaluation operations. He joined ENOC in 2008 as group general manager. In 2011, he was appointed as executive director for EHSQ and Corporate Affairs Directorate, overseeing the functions of key divisions within the group. In 2014, Al Falasi was awarded the fellowship of the Energy Institute, UK. Before joining ENOC, he had worked with ADNOC for 25 years.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.