2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Ramesh Ramachandran, president and CEO, EQUATE Petrochemical Company

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Ramesh Ramachandran, president and CEO, EQUATE Petrochemical Company
Published: 13 December 2019 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Dr Ramesh Ramachandran holds experience of thirty years in the global petrochemical industry, successfully leading the strategic transformation of several specialty and commodity business portfolios for maximum value creation. With a career of over 25 years in several leading roles at Dow, he has served as the president and CEO of Dow India and president of Dow Canada, among other prominent executive positions at EQUATE Petrochemical Company and its subsidiary MEGlobal. Dr Ramachandran earned his doctorate in surface and colloid chemistry from Columbia University, New York, and holds an MBA from Rutgers University, New Jersey. He has received many awards in recognition of his business contributions and holds several patents and publications to his credit.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Oman Air partners with Booking.com
    Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait set to open in 2020
      Nakheel opens fourth hotel in Dubai
        Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
          IN FOCUS: Joramco makes ground with regional airlines

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week