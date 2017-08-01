2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Ramesh Ramachandran, president and CEO, EQUATE Petrochemical Company

Dr Ramesh Ramachandran holds experience of thirty years in the global petrochemical industry, successfully leading the strategic transformation of several specialty and commodity business portfolios for maximum value creation. With a career of over 25 years in several leading roles at Dow, he has served as the president and CEO of Dow India and president of Dow Canada, among other prominent executive positions at EQUATE Petrochemical Company and its subsidiary MEGlobal. Dr Ramachandran earned his doctorate in surface and colloid chemistry from Columbia University, New York, and holds an MBA from Rutgers University, New Jersey. He has received many awards in recognition of his business contributions and holds several patents and publications to his credit.

