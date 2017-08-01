2019 RPME Power 50: Ahmed Saleh Al Jahdhami, CEO, downstream, Oman Oil and Orpic Group

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Ahmed Saleh Al Jahdhami, CEO, downstream, Oman Oil and Orpic Group
Published: 15 December 2019 - 4 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

The board of directors of Oman Oil Company and Orpic Group announced the new organisation structure, following the appointment of Musab Al Mahruqi as group CEO on 18 November 2018. Under the new organisational structure, the downstream business line is led by Ahmed Saleh Al Jahdhami as CEO, downstream. Orpic, DRPIC, OMPET, SMC, and OXEA will be under this business line. Al Jahdhami comes from a mechanical engineering background with an experience spanning across more than 20 years. Prior to his position in Orpic, Al Jahdhami was the CEO of Oman Power & Water Procurement Company (OPWP), mainly responsible for sustainably providing adequate and reliable power and desalinated water supply to the Sultanate of Oman.

