2019 RPME Power 50: Hashem Sayyed Hashem, deputy chairman and CEO, KPC

Hashem Sayyed Hashem was appointed deputy chairman and CEO of KPC in December 2018. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Kuwait University in 1987 and immediately joined Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). In May 2013, he was assigned CEO of KOC, a position he held until January 2016, when he was hired as managing director of the Integrated Refinery & Petrochemical Project. 10 months later, he became CEO of KIPIC when the company was legally established. In addition to his previous roles, he simultaneously served as chairman and managing director of Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) from July 2013 until January 2016, and has been a board member of the College of Engineering & Petroleum since February 2014.

