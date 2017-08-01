2019 RPME Power 50: Musab Al Mahruqi, group CEO, Oman Oil and Orpic Group

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Musab Al Mahruqi, group CEO, Oman Oil and Orpic Group
Published: 15 December 2019 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

In November 2018, the board of directors of Oman Oil Company (OOC) and Orpic announced the appointment of Musab Abdullah Al Mahruqi as the group CEO, effective 2 December 2018. Al Mahruqi was the CEO of Orpic between 2010 and 2016 and has lead successfully the first large-scale corporate integration in Oman. Since then, Orpic has embarked on an ambitious growth strategy that lead to the implementation of Sohar Refinery Improvement Project (SRIP), Muscat Sohar Product Pipeline (MSPP) and Liwa Plastics Industries Project (LPIC). With over $9bn capital investment in total, SRIP and MSPP were commissioned in 2017, while LPIC is currently under construction with a target to commence production in 2020.

