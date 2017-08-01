2019 RPME Power 50: Waleed Khaled Al-Bader, CEO, KNPC

In February 2019, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation appointed Waleed Khaled Al-Bader as CEO of Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC). The company has recently launched its 2040 Strategy, a long-term strategy inspired from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation directives and the ‘New Kuwait 2035’ vision. With oil wealth representing the country's main economic resource, the Kuwaiti oil sector is now on the threshold of a new era with many challenges that require more efforts and possessing the proper tools that enables the company to face those challenges, and overcome them efficiently. The company is undergoing a major leap in implementing several strategic and mega projects. Among those are the Clean Fuels Project (CFP) and the Gas Train-5, which are expected to open up new horizons for the company to develop its potential and capabilities to maintain advanced operational excellence.

