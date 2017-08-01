Honeywell UOP awards engineering scholarships to Cairo University students

Honeywell UOP announced that four chemical engineering students from Cairo University will receive scholarships, and the chance to win a seven-week internship at Honeywell’s Research and Development Center near Chicago, USA. The students received the scholarship during a ceremony held at Cairo University.

The annual scholarship programme, which Honeywell UOP began in 2016 to develop and foster young engineering talent in Egypt, was awarded this year to Omar Ashraf Kamal, Muhammad Mahmoud Elsabahy, Ahmad Khaled Aly and Abdelrahman Refat Mahmoud. The four students were selected from a pool of more than a dozen candidates following a stringent interview process with Honeywell UOP.

“Honeywell UOP began this programme three years ago to recognise outstanding young talent in engineering in Egypt; we work closely with Cairo University to find the most promising candidates for this scholarship,” said Khaled Hashem, president for Honeywell in Egypt and Libya.

“As the oil and gas industry continues to grow, it is critical for early career engineers to understand technological advances in the industry. We will continue to support Cairo University’s pool of science talent, who represent our future industry leaders.”

Hashem and the four recipients were joined at the event by Prof Hossam Abdel Fattah, dean of the faculty, Prof Sherine Wahba, vice dean for students affairs and Prof Fatma Ashour, professor of petroleum refining.

“This programme has provided invaluable training and experience for our chemical engineering students, and we are proud of the recognition they earned for their academic work,” said Prof Ehab Abadir, chair of the Chemical Engineering Department of Cairo University.

Through Honeywell’s tutelage and generosity, our students have the opportunity to shape the future of the oil and gas sector in Egypt.

Honeywell has a 50-year track record of working on many of Egypt’s most significant energy and infrastructure projects. The company’s vast technology portfolio spans refining and petrochemical technologies, catalysts, process and control systems, renewable fuels and chemicals and specialty materials. It also includes industrial safety equipment, fire, gas and smoke detection products, industrial security, scanning and warehouse logistics solutions, cockpit controls, mechanical components and connectivity systems for aircraft, and building management systems.