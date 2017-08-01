SABIC become strategic partner and sponsor of Contracting Forum 2019

Petrochemicals
News
SABIC become strategic partner and sponsor of Contracting Forum 2019
Published: 15 December 2019 - 1 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Eastern Province, and under the sponsorship and strategic partnership of SABIC, the Contracting Forum was launched last week, at Asharqia Chamber in Dammam.

The forum was held under the theme ‘Empowering the Contracting Sector under Vision 2030’, with the participation of a number of establishments from the contracting sector and its supporting services providers.

Organised by Asharqia Chamber, the forum is regarded as an important platform which promotes public-private sectors partnership through highlighting the role of the contracting sector in achieving Saudi 2030 Vision and the impact of finance and regulatory frameworks on enabling the success of this sector, which is the second largest non-oil sector in the kingdom.

SABIC was represented by Abdulaziz Al-Qahtani, general manager, mega projects, who participated in a panel discussion on ‘The Role of the Contracting Sector in Realising Saudi 2030 Vision’. The panel discussed several topics, including strengthening the public-private partnership, and the role of large companies in enhancing the performance of the sector. It also shed lights on the future projects in the kingdom.

Omar Al-Amoudi, EVP, engineering and project management, SABIC, said that the company continues to encourage Saudi contractors and ensure their participation in raising the value of local content. It also works with the contractors to create a competitive environment for all categories while providing a qualification level that is commensurate with their capabilities, Al-Amoudi said.

SABIC’s partnership and sponsorship of the event is meant to enhance the important role assumed by the contracting sector in achieving the objectives of Saudi 2030 Vision. Organising and developing the contracting industry and creating a sustainable construction sector capable of enhancing its own capabilities, will raise the standards and specifications of its products while providing a safe and attractive environment for contractors.

