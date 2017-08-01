2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Salim Al Huthaili, CEO, Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Salim Al Huthaili, CEO, Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company
Published: 16 December 2019 - midnight
By: Martin Menachery

The board of directors of Duqm Refinery announced the appointment of Dr Salim Al Huthaili as a chief executive officer of Duqm Refinery in December 2018. Prior to Duqm Refinery, Dr Al Huthaili served as chief executive officer at Oxea. He first joined Oxea in early 2015 as chairman of the supervisory board, and then later became a member of the Oxea executive board. Dr Al Huthaili built an impressive record of accomplishment and growth in his career in the chemical and process industry. Before joining Oxea, he worked at Oman Oil Company as strategy and performance director for the downstream business. Prior to Oman Oil Company, Dr Al Huthaili held various roles in Royal Dutch Shell, including leading Shell Chemicals operations in the Middle East. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering from the University of Nottingham, England.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

JinkoSolar launches Tiger solar module with efficiencies up to 20%
    Tadweer Gears Up to Host 7th Edition of EcoWASTE
      DEWA honoured at UK’s House of Lords for implementing highest collaborative management standards
        MEA power plant tenders activity down 36% in Q3
          N-Sea won $200mn worth of Middle East contracts in 2019

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week