2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Salim Al Huthaili, CEO, Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company

The board of directors of Duqm Refinery announced the appointment of Dr Salim Al Huthaili as a chief executive officer of Duqm Refinery in December 2018. Prior to Duqm Refinery, Dr Al Huthaili served as chief executive officer at Oxea. He first joined Oxea in early 2015 as chairman of the supervisory board, and then later became a member of the Oxea executive board. Dr Al Huthaili built an impressive record of accomplishment and growth in his career in the chemical and process industry. Before joining Oxea, he worked at Oman Oil Company as strategy and performance director for the downstream business. Prior to Oman Oil Company, Dr Al Huthaili held various roles in Royal Dutch Shell, including leading Shell Chemicals operations in the Middle East. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering from the University of Nottingham, England.

