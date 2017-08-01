2019 RPME Power 50: Luciano Poli, president, Dow, India, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey

Luciano Poli is responsible for driving the region’s growth strategy and further enhancing Dow’s leadership position through strengthening relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders. Since joining Dow in 1989, Poli’s career at the company has spanned assignments in treasury, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), mega project management, joint ventures (JV) and leadership for large area finance organisations. He has been instrumental in implementing Dow’s strategy in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions via JVs, petrochemical projects and various M&A transactions, including the formation and construction of Sadara Chemical Company, EQUATE JV, Siam Cement/Dow expansion and formation of MEGlobal/Equipolymers. Dow has delivered strong financials consistently, with sales in the region growing year-on-year.

