Emerson unveils new magnetic slurry sensor and transmitter designed to help customers cut through the noise

Emerson’s Rosemount MS Slurry Sensor with the Rosemount 8782 Slurry Transmitter is a slurry magnetic flow meter specifically designed for high noise and slurry applications for use in the oil and gas, mining, and pulp and paper industries. Featuring robust coils and advanced signal processing, a responsive yet stable flow signal is possible even in high noise applications. With over 25 years of experience delivering products for these challenging applications, the new Slurry Magnetic Flow Meter helps improve product quality, reduce raw material cost, and minimise waste and re-work.

The Slurry Magnetic Flow Meter, or Slurry Mag, provides a flow measurement solution for customers with fluids that contain large solids, mining ore, pulp, or sand, or that experience high process noise, or signal instability. Featuring the latest advanced signal processing that is the first to adapt to changing process conditions in real time, the Slurry Mag eliminates noise from the flow signal without using excessive damping, giving operators confidence in their measurement calculations.

Accurate measurement of process flow rates is essential to running a plant, or mill efficiently – that is why the Slurry Magnetic Flow Meter uses advanced signal processing with real-time diagnostics to deliver flow measurement confidence and the ability to automatically control the loop.

The Slurry Mag Meter includes more standard diagnostics such as the grounding and wiring fault detection that helps ensure the meter is installed correctly the first time. Optional advanced process diagnostics help provide insight into performance through a high process noise detection diagnostic as well as enable proactive maintenance in applications where coating may be a concern, such as in pulp digester applications where pitch from the wood fires may result in coating of the meter.

Finally, the 8782 contains Emerson’s patented Smart Meter Verification capabilities providing a simplified means of troubleshooting, or verifying the meter, taking a process that used to take hours and simplifying it down to minutes. While the 8782 transmitter is designed to work with the MS sensor, it is also compatible with existing 8707 installations, making the performance, signal processing and advanced diagnostic capabilities available to anyone who is already using Emerson’s solutions for these challenging applications.

“Through the utilisation of advanced features, the Rosemount Slurry Magnetic Flow Meter can help our customers better achieve their operational goals,” said Laura Chemler, product manager with Emerson’s Automation Solutions business.

The advanced signal processing is able to adapt to changing flow rates without getting bogged down by traditional damping practices, providing more accurate flow rate feedback when it is needed most, which in turn helps to ensure an efficient overall process that minimises waste and optimises utilisation of precious resources.