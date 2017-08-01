2019 RPME Power 50: Mutlaq Rashed Al-Azemi, CEO, Petrochemical Industries Company

Mutlaq Rashed Al-Azemi is chief executive officer of Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) of Kuwait. Al-Azemi, an industrial engineer from University of Miami, Florida, USA, joined KNPC in 1989 and has over 27 years of experience in Kuwait downstream refining industry in areas of leadership, operational excellence, refining technologies and management. He has vast experience in refinery operations department and has worked as manager operations directing and guiding the hydrocarbon processing/manufacturing related functions in operations department of Shuaiba Refinery. In line with PIC strategy and in support of its clear future vision for expansion in the petrochemical activity outside the State of Kuwait, the company is in the process of studying some attractive investment opportunities that help enhance its international presence and increase its share in international markets in realisation of its strategy to be a leading company in petrochemical industry.

