2019 RPME Power 50: Nasser Damshaq Al-Mahasher, president and CEO, Petro Rabigh

Nasser Damshaq Al-Mahasher joined Saudi Aramco in 1990 and has worked in a number of areas, including refining technologies, operations, project management, and marketing. In 2005, Al-Mahasher was made Saudi Aramco global refining coordinator, and in 2008 head of Saudi Petroleum in Tokyo. In 2012, he was appointed president and CEO of S-Oil in South Korea, before becoming president and CEO of Petro Rabigh in 2016. Al-Mahasher holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from East Michigan University and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Wayne State University, and an MBA from International Institute for Management Development. Petro Rabigh is the world's largest single-phase integrated refining and petrochemicals complex, delivering fuels and plastics for modern-day life.

