2019 RPME Power 50: Shaikh Nawaf S Al-Sabah, president and CEO, KPC Holdings (Aruba) AEC

Shaikh Nawaf S Al-Sabah was appointed president and CEO of KPC Holdings (Aruba) AEC, the international downstream subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), on 4 February 2019. Prior to this appointment, Al-Sabah was CEO of Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), the international upstream subsidiary of KPC, for six years. During that period, KUFPEC doubled its production and expanded into new geographies and technologies. He remains the acting CEO of KUFPEC. Before joining KUFPEC in 2013, Al-Sabah spent 14 years at KPC, the last eight of which as deputy managing director and general counsel of KPC, where he was the principal in-house counsel to KPC and an active member of KPC negotiating teams on the corporations strategic projects.

