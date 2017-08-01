Emirates Gas achieves five-star grading in the British Safety Council’s occupational health and safety audit

Petrochemicals
News
Emirates Gas achieves five-star grading in the British Safety Council’s occupational health and safety audit
Published: 17 December 2019 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Emirates Gas (EMGAS), a subsidiary of ENOC Group, has successfully completed a best practice five star occupational health and safety audit conducted by the British Safety Council, becoming the first within the group to achieve this rating. This demonstrates the group’s commitment towards the continual improvement of its health and safety performance.

EMGAS underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with operational activities.

The audit measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over sixty component elements. EMGAS was awarded a five-star rating following the audit which is reflective of a best practice organisation.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO at ENOC, said: “We operate our facilities while upholding stringent HSE standards to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all our stakeholders. We are proud of this achievement and are committed to continue elevating our HSE practices across all operations within the group.

David Parr, policy and technical services director at the British Safety Council, said: “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice health and safety audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and welfare. EMGAS and ENOC should be very proud of this achievement.”

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Oman Air partners with Booking.com
    Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait set to open in 2020
      Nakheel opens fourth hotel in Dubai
        Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
          IN FOCUS: Joramco makes ground with regional airlines

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week