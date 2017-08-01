Emirates Gas achieves five-star grading in the British Safety Council’s occupational health and safety audit

Emirates Gas (EMGAS), a subsidiary of ENOC Group, has successfully completed a best practice five star occupational health and safety audit conducted by the British Safety Council, becoming the first within the group to achieve this rating. This demonstrates the group’s commitment towards the continual improvement of its health and safety performance.

EMGAS underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with operational activities.

The audit measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over sixty component elements. EMGAS was awarded a five-star rating following the audit which is reflective of a best practice organisation.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO at ENOC, said: “We operate our facilities while upholding stringent HSE standards to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all our stakeholders. We are proud of this achievement and are committed to continue elevating our HSE practices across all operations within the group.”

The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice health and safety audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and welfare.

David Parr, policy and technical services director at the British Safety Council, said: “EMGAS and ENOC should be very proud of this achievement.”