2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

As vice president, Middle East, Dr Udo Huenger manages the growing business of BASF, the world’s largest chemical company, in the Middle East, Egypt and Iran. BASF has been operating in the Middle East region for over six decades, providing innovative products and solutions that contribute to conserving resources, ensuring good nutrition and improving quality of life for the region’s 411 million citizens. In his current role, Dr Huenger is responsible for driving BASF’s new corporate strategy in the region and for building strong partnerships critical to the increasingly important role the Middle East plays in BASF’s ongoing expansion plans. Prior to being appointed vice president, Middle East, on 1 January 2019, Dr Huenger held several leadership positions within BASF, including his last role as director of refining catalysts, EMEA.

