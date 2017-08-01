2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF
Portrt Herr Huenger H201
Published: 18 December 2019 - 2 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

As vice president, Middle East, Dr Udo Huenger manages the growing business of BASF, the world’s largest chemical company, in the Middle East, Egypt and Iran. BASF has been operating in the Middle East region for over six decades, providing innovative products and solutions that contribute to conserving resources, ensuring good nutrition and improving quality of life for the region’s 411 million citizens. In his current role, Dr Huenger is responsible for driving BASF’s new corporate strategy in the region and for building strong partnerships critical to the increasingly important role the Middle East plays in BASF’s ongoing expansion plans. Prior to being appointed vice president, Middle East, on 1 January 2019, Dr Huenger held several leadership positions within BASF, including his last role as director of refining catalysts, EMEA.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season comes to a close after six weeks
    UAE says more than 2.8m tourist tax refunds processed in first year
      Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights to replace plastic bottles
        Qualys partners with Google to natively embed the Qualys Cloud Agent into the Google Cloud Platform
          7th edition of Autodesk University Middle East reveals futuristic projects and the future of making

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week