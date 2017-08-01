2019 RPME Power 50: Mohammad N Al-Naghash, president and CEO, YASREF

Mohammad N Al-Naghash joined Saudi Aramco in April 1984 after graduating from KFUPM with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. Al-Naghash started his career with Yanbu Domestic Refinery as a process engineer, served the company for 34 years and held different leadership positions. He was then assigned to lead the development of Jazan complex from May 2012 till June 2013. This complex is a huge project that has the refinery integrated with full conversion complex, a terminal, the largest integrated gasification combined cycle and a port. Al-Naghash moved to Samref as president and CEO on 1 July 2013 until 30 June 2018, when he took over as president and CEO of Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company (YASREF).

